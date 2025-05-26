Reem Sheikh Shared Glimpse of Her Injured Leg From The Sets of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, Deets Inside

Small screen actress Reem Sheikh is winning hearts with her acting and bubbly personality. She is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. The actress has been injured once again while shooting for the show. On May 23, Reem gave a glimpse of her injured leg, which also gave fans an update on the shooting. Let us tell you that Reem has also been injured in the first season, and then her face was damaged.

Reem Sheikh

With a picture of her injured leg, Reem Sheikh wrote, ‘Just a normal thing after shooting for Laughter Chef.’ This is not the first time Reem has been injured on the set of the celebrity cooking comedy show. Last year, during the first season, Reem suffered painful burns on her face after hot sugar splashed on her while cooking. The incident left scars, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Reem Sheikh

At that time, Reem bravely shared pictures of her injury on social media. In a conversation on Sana Khan’s podcast after the incident, Reem had talked about this and said, ‘When it happened, I was scared. It was sugar, but it felt like a piece of glass. Someone threw water on me because sugar shouldn’t stick. But you shouldn’t throw water on a burnt part. My friends were like family. Jannat never left my side.’

Reem Sheikh

Let us tell you that Reem Sheikh is an Indian television actress who started her career at the age of six with the TV show ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’. She has done shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, and ‘Chakravarti Ashok Samrat’. She became very famous with the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta. In 2020, she made her film debut as Malala Yousafzai in the biopic ‘Gul Makai’. Reem is winning the hearts of the audience with her performance on television and film.