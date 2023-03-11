‘Ab To Shadi Kar Lo’: Netizens Spots Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Pregnant With Second Child, Hides Baby Bump!

Arjun Rampal was spotted with his family at Lakme Fashion Week. His son, daughter and girlfriend Gabriela joined the cast. They all posed for the paparazzi in flashy poses, but the most spectacular was Gabriella, who seemed to be pregnant for the second time.

Is Arjun Rampal’s GF pregnant for second time?

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are the hottest and cool couple in Bollywood, the parents of a son without marriage . The two attended Lakme Fashion Week with their families, but all eyes were on Gabriela’s baggy outfit. His wife’s outfit made people think she is trying to hide her baby bump.

Arjun Rampal’s son and daughters

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend was wearing a black blazer over loose-fitting jeans and a white T-shirt. Her dress was matching with both son and boyfriend Arjun. If the news of Gabriela’s pregnancy turns out to be true, she will become a mother for the second time without getting married. Apart from his girlfriend and son, Arjun Rampal’s two daughters from their first marriage Mahika Rampal and Maira Rampal was also seen in the photo.

Arjun told Pinkvilla that while people would disagree with his decision to have an out-of-wedlock child, he wants to experience the happy moments of life, no matter what others say.Arjun and Gabriela met through an acquaintance in 2018 and started dating. The couple welcomed their first son, Arik Rampal, in 2019.

Arjun Rampal’s work front

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad Kangana Ranaut directed by Rajneesh Ghai. The film was released on May 20, 2022 and was a complete failure at the box office. Arjun Rampal will next appear in the upcoming historical drama Battle of Bhima Koregaon.