Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her ‘Wednesday’-Inspired ‘Avatar’; Netizen Says ‘Naaptol Wali’

Actress Avneet Kaur flaunted her ‘Wednesday’ inspired avatar and netizens massively trolled the actress. Internet users trolled the actress by commenting mean comments on her post as she copied the fashion style.

Mardaani actress, Avneet Kaur, is a renowned celebrity diva and a social media sensation. She keeps her admirers updated with her stunning glimpses from life and distinct looks of herself. Her fans were left in awe with the glimpses of her Wednesday-inspired avatar. These days various Bollywood celebrities are under the pangs of troll and criticism. Internet users did not appreciated Avneet’s latest look and trolled her brutally.

Avneet Kaur’s Wednesday-inspired look

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle on March 10, 2023 and posted a series of pictures of herself. The actress flaunted her latest look which was inspired by Jenna Ortega from the latter’s comedy horror streaming Television series, Wednesday. She donned a white striped t-shirt which the actress complemented with a black jacket, pants and boots. Her look was similar to the character ‘Wednesday’. She opted for a same make-up and a braided hairstyle.

Avneet Kaur captioned her pictures as, “I act as if I don’t care if people dislike me. Deep down, I secretly enjoy it.- Wednesday Addams. Did you all like my Wednesday inspired look?”

Netizens trolled Avneet Kaur for her Wednesday-inspired avatar

Netizens wrote nasty comments for replicating the style from the series. Some netizens labelled her as a ‘cheaper adaptation’ of the main character. While others commented on Avneet’s inability to copy the character. Avneet Kaur didn’t pay any attention to the mean trolls she received on her post. Instead the actress shared more clips featuring her Wednesday inspired avatar.

For the uninitiated, Avneet Kaur dropped scintillating pictures of herself from a latest photoshoot. She wore a black-hued jumpsuit priced at Rs. 27,686.