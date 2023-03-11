Masaba Gupta Shares Old Pics Of Mother Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik & Anupam Kher, Fans React!

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta shares a collage of old photos of her mother and actress Neena Gupta, actor Anupam Kher and the late actor Satish Kaushik. The actors in monochrome are all young. Masaba Gupta shared an uncaptioned photo collage on Instagram.

Fans react Seeing Young photo of Neena gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam kher

In response, one fan commented, “It was nice to add Satish ji to the calendar. After watching him with Nina ji’s in an interview, I found out how generous he was… Neena ji reveals how he had come forward to take responsibility of Masaba to get admission in school as there were some difficulties. Someone said, “The star or Hindi movie”.while Another fan wrote, ” We lost one of the versatile Actor”.

On Thursday, Masaba shared an old photo from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Instagram Stories with Nina Gupta and Satish. In the picture, two actors are looking at someone from behind the camera. Masaba said, “Peaceful Uncle Kaushik – you gave mom the greatest gift… Your kindness continues – I will miss you (red heart emoji).”

Neena Gupta Shared heart touching video After Satish Kaushik death

Earlier Thursday, Nina posted a touching video saying goodbye to friend Satish. Nina said in Hindi, “Friends, today I woke up with very sad news. There is only one person in the world who calls me Nancy and I call her Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our student days in Delhi…”she continued, “Very old relationship… Whether we dated or not… He passed away. It’s so sad and scary. This is such a difficult time for his wife Shashi and little daughter Vansika. strength to deal with this situation. I am always with them. Yes. What else needs to be said.” Neena wrote the video “Goodbye Kaushikan”.

How satish kaushik died?

Satish Kaushik passed away due to heart attack on Thursday in Delhi at the age of 67. He is an actor, writer, director and producer well known in the Indian film industry for his good looks. He is India in the 1980s and 1990s, Saajan Chale Sasural and Judaai.