Abhinav Shukla Reacts To Asim Riaz’s Comment on Rubina Dilaik’s Presence On Fitness Show ‘Battleground’

Asim Riaz is constantly in the news headlines for a new web show named ‘Battleground’. He is often seen making derogatory comments on his co-contestants, because of which he is constantly trolled as well. Now he made some disgusting comments on Rubina Dilaik and questioned her presence in the fitness reality show ‘Battleground’. He also claimed that Rubina is unfit for the show and should not be present on the show.

After this, Shikhar Dhawan asked Asim to apologize to Rubina. However, Asim’s derogatory statement against Rubina did not go down well with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, since he slammed Asim for his comments. In the comments section of his vlog, a fan asked Abhinav about Asim’s comment. The fan’s question was, ‘What is your reaction to Asim telling Rubina that the show is for fitness and asking ‘What are you doing here?’?’

Replying to this fan, Abhinav Shukla criticised Asim Riaz’s fitness and said that he uses god knows what things to maintain his body and give shape to it. Abhinav said, ‘Buying all the muscles, being a jerk, and having a cheap attitude is not a sign of fitness.’ Let us tell you that Asim had questioned her casting for the show and said that the Battleground show is for fitness freaks. And this is not the first time such thing happened in the show, it has happened earlier as well.

According to some of the media reports, Asim Riaz has been evicted from ‘Battleground’ after his new fight with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. Actually, a tussle between Asim and Abhishek turned into a heated argument. It is also being said that when Rubina came in between, Asim allegedly insulted her. Due to this, Asim was reportedly asked to leave Battleground.