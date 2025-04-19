Harshad Arora Reacts To Preetika Rao’s ‘He Sleeps With Every Woman In The Industry’ Comment, Deets Inside

Small screen actor Harshad Arora gave a befitting reply to Amrita Rao’s sister and his co-star Preetika Rao for the comments made on him. Let us tell you that Bollywood actress Amrita’s sister, Preetika Rao, while replying to a user recently, questioned Harshad Arora’s character and alleged that he ‘sleeps with every other woman in the industry. Now Harshad has reacted to these claims and expressed surprise at her comments.

Harshad Arora recently attended an interview in which he expressed surprise at Preetika’s comment and advised her to get out of her fantasy world. Talking about this, Harshad said, ‘I don’t know why she would say something like this, whether it is for publicity or to attract attention. This is so irrelevant because it has been so many years, and all of a sudden, why would you write such a thing?’

Harshad Arora further said, ‘We have not spoken since the show ended. Yes, we did not live with each other during the shoot, but we were always professional. I have never spoken about her in public, so I am shocked and disappointed by such a derogatory statement. Although I have heard claims that someone else was handling her account, I believe that nothing goes out without the knowledge of the account holder.’

The small screen actor said that he does not know what forced Preetika to make this comment and asked the actress to move on. Harshad said, ‘You cannot stay in that zone by becoming Alia (Preetika’s character in ‘Beinteha’, the show in which they worked together) all the time. Get out of the dream.’ Let us tell you that Harshad Arora and Preetika Rao’s pair was well-liked in the show, which started in December 2013, and ran till November 2014.