Ibrahim Ali Khan And Rasha Thadani Spotted Exiting Stadium In Mumbai, Sparked Dating Rumours

Son of Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently seen during the ‘Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match’ during the IPL 2025 tournament. During this time, he was accompanied by Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, and both were seen exiting the stadium together after watching the match, after which their dating rumours sparked among the audience.

Rasha Thadani

Let us tell you that recently Ibrahim denied the news of dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, and now his public appearance with Rasha is once again fuelling dating rumours. The IPL match was played on 17 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match became even more entertaining when Ibrahim and Rasha were seen together after the match.

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Rasha Thadani

Apart from Ibrahim and Rasha, Veer Paharia was also seen coming out of the stadium. In a video going viral on social media, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha were seen enjoying the game from the VIP stand. During this, Rasha waved to the paparazzi before getting into her car, while Ibrahim was seen trying to avoid the eyes of the camera and people. They left the stadium at almost the same time, but both left in different cars after that.

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari

Let us tell you that this outing gave rise to speculation about their relationship and has fueled dating speculations. While talking to one of the media houses, Ibrahim finally clarified the dating rumors and clarified that they are just friends and said, ‘She is a good friend. Yes, she is cute. That’s all.’ Let us tell you that Ibrahim and Palak have been seen together publicly many times, and it was also rumored that they have vacationed together in the Maldives and Goa.