Actress Dalljiet Kaur Enjoys Honeymoon With Husband Nikhil Patel, Netizens Trolled Her For Bold Look   

‘Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel on 19th March, 2023. It is a second marriage for both Dalljiet and businessman Nikhil. After having a starry wedding, the couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dalljiet Kaur shared some pictures of them from their romantic honeymoon on Sunday. She also made an announcement about her Thailand trip one day prior to the honeymoon. Announcing the same, she wrote on instagram:

“Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon!”

In another post, Dalljiet shared her and Nikhil’s pictures from a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand. Dalljiet opted for a mini green skirt and black blouse for her honeymoon look. She complimented her look by wearing ‘Shadi ka chura’, shoes and a mangalsutra. Nikhil Patel, on the other hand, wore a blue t-shirt and a black jeans. The couple is looking super happy being in each other’s arms. As soon as Dalljiet posted her honeymoon pictures, the couple got a lot of blessings for their happy marriage in the comment section.

However, it seems a section of people didn’t like the look of Dalljiet Kaur and thus started trolling the actress under the comments. While some called the actress’ dressing sense ‘weird’, other social media users called the couple ‘mismatched’.

Let’s have a look on some of the social media comments on Dalljiet’s honeymoon post:

“Dekho yeh dress achi nahi lag rahi, isliye nahi ki choti hai 😂kyunki yeh color combo bekar lag raha aur choti bchi ka dress lag raha teenage girls isko apne age k sexy kapde pehne chahiye means har age ke aate hai unse glamorous dikhne ke liye”

“Baap beti ki Jodi lagrhi hai shalin handsome hai”

“Weird combination of clothes, colors and style”

The Second Chance In Love

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel had met for the first time in 2022. While Dalljiet had divorced Shalin Bhanot and was living with son Jaydon, Nikhil was separated from his wife and raising one of his daughters as a single father. The couple met a second time at a party. In the party, Dalljiet noticed how responsible Nikhil is as a father. The actress got to know that Nikhil is also looking for someone as his partner.

The duo first interacted with each other as parents and then as partners. It was an overwhelming moment for Dalljiet when Nikhil proposed to her in a temple in Nepal. The couple are happily married with their three children now. Dalljiet and her son, Jaydon will soon shift to Kenya where her husband lives with his daughter.