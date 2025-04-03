“After A While Star Kids Also Stop Getting Work In Industry” Mohit Malik Opened Up On Working With Rasha Thandani

Mohit Malik is one of the most popular and renowned TV faces. He has been active in the TV world for the last 30 years and has appeared in TV shows like ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ and ‘Cyber War’. Recently, Mohit Malik appeared in the film ‘Azaad’ in which he played the character of Tej Bahadur and was seen with Rasha Thandani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew.

Recently, in a conversation with one of the media houses, Mohit said that he stayed away from films due to a lack of confidence in his art. Due to this, he had to wait for a long time. Mohit Malik said, “In 2016, I did not have enough confidence to work in films. I did not believe in my art. After gaining confidence, I tried my hand at films in 2017-18. While working in TV serials, I often used to take time and go for film auditions. Abhishek Kapoor liked my audition and he called me. I gave a second test and I passed it.”

The actor further said, “After working for such a long time in a different industry, after starting from scratch in another new industry, you also struggle with ego. But passion defeats ego. I still go to people and ask them for work. People liked my work in ‘Azaad’.” Mohit was asked if star kids do not have any experience in acting. In such a situation, they get work, what does he have to say on this? To this, the actor replied, “After a while, they also stop getting opportunities.”

Malik said, “If I were born in a film family, I would have got a godfather and I would have got many opportunities. However, it all depends on how hard you are working on your work. If you are not working hard to improve your work, then you are wasting all your chances. So star kids also have to work hard to survive. They may get many opportunities, but if their work does not improve, they will not get work.”