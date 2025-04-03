‘It Is Not A Failed Marriage’, Indranil Sengupta Opened Up On Divorce With Ex-Wife Barkha Bisht

Barkha Bisht, famous for her excellent acting and great work in the industry, recently spoke about her personal life in which she also talked about her ex-husband and actor Indranil Sengupta. During this, she accused him of cheating on the actress while being married. The two separated in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Before Barkha made this allegation, Indranil had talked about his failed marriage on a podcast and also said that the divorce had changed him a lot.

Indranil Sengupta recently attended a podcast in which he revealed how his divorce from Barkha Bisht affected his life and talked about his life after separation. Indranil said that some people may consider his marriage to Barkha a failure. However, he believes that it was successful for 13 years. He said that there were many good moments between them, as well as some very good moments, and some challenging times were also seen.

Indranil Sengupta further said that he does not want to call his marriage a failure and told how he and Barkha completed their respective journeys and how their personalities changed. The actor said, ‘Sometimes personalities change. We were different people from day one. As the years passed, we became more and more of ourselves. I do not agree with the word failure. Nothing is a failure.’

Let us tell you that Barkha and Indranil welcomed their daughter Meera in 2011. After their separation, their 13-year-old daughter lives with Barkha. In an interview, Barkha had said that her ex-husband Indranil is not present in her daughter’s life, but she has accepted it with a heavy heart. The actress revealed that people may believe that she is deliberately trying to keep Indranil away from her daughter, but it is not so.