After Hina Khan, Palak Tiwari Also Posted Pictures From South Korea In A Light Blue Dress On The Internet

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is always in the news headlines, and so is her 24-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari. Shweta’s daughter also does not shy away from stealing the limelight. Recently, Hina Khan went to South Korea, where she wreaked havoc in a pink dress. Now Palak has also set foot in South Korea, and she is very happy after reaching there and has shared many posts on social media, which are going viral.

Palak Tiwari’s pictures from Korea are going viral on the internet and garnering the attention of people. Especially her new post, in which she is looking like an ‘angel’ in a light blue dress, is making rounds on the internet. Let us tell you that she was seen walking on the streets of South Korea as a princess. She got photos taken at beautiful locations. While posting them on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, ‘Because I am Miss PT Korea.’

Seeing Palak Tiwari in this form, the hearts of her fans have melted. A fan wrote, ‘Oh my God, really an angel on earth.’ One user said, ‘She looks like Cinderella.’ Another fan wrote, ‘She looks very beautiful.’ Palak had shared another post on social media. This is from when she reached South Korea. She was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. Palak also showed a glimpse of the traditional houses and food there.

Earlier, a video of Shweta had surfaced on the internet. In this, she said that her mother is a typical Desi aunty. She used to give money earlier, but now she says to spend your own money. She also reprimands for eating outside. Let us tell you that it is being said that Palak is allegedly dating the son of Nawab of Pataudi Ibrahim Ali Khan and is often seen with him on dinner dates and family events.