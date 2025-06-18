‘She Is Interested In Industry’, Samara Sahni Once Again Became The Talk of The Town, Smilingly Talked To Paps And Gave Poses

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Samara Sahni, who has been in the news headlines for quite some time, is once again in the news. Now, a video of her with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni has surfaced on the internet in which she was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai with some friends. During this, Samara talked to the paparazzi laughingly and posed for them, which caught everyone’s attention. Ever since her video was shared on the internet, everyone has been talking about her.

Samara Sahni

Let us tell you that Samara became the headline of the news at her uncle Aadar Jain’s wedding, when she pushed her grandmother Neetu Kapoor. Her attitude shocked everyone. But later, her mother Riddhima Kapoor clarified that it was not as it appeared. She was just trying to pose because she was excited to appear in front of the paps.

Samara Sahni

Now, on June 19, Samara went out for dinner with her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her grandmother Neetu Kapoor. The three ate at a famous restaurant in Mumbai, and as soon as they came out, photographers surrounded them. During this, Ranbir’s niece talked to the paps with a smile and gave them different poses. She behaved like a celebrity, and everyone liked her friendly behavior.

Samara Sahni

During this, Samara also asked the paps, ‘How are you?’ Along with this, she also said good night and asked the paps’ name with her cute smile. Now, after watching this video of her, everyone is showering love on her. One wrote, ‘She is very cute and enjoys the limelight a lot.’ One wrote, ‘Aaradhya Part 2.’ One wrote, ‘The girl is growing up.’ One wrote, ‘She is cute. She is also sweet by nature.’ Let us tell you that in old interviews, Riddhima Kapoor had said that her daughter Samara wants to join the film industry. She is 110% interested in joining films.