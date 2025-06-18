“Just Tweeting On An Issue Is Not Enough”, Vivek Agnihotri Tragets Bollywood For Not Taking Stance For People

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has always been vocal about issues in the industry and openly targets people. He recently said that the practice of exaggerating box office collections is done in the industry only to increase the ego of film stars. He said that in recent years, it has been seen that many production houses buy tickets for their films in bulk, which makes it seem that their films are hits.

In an interview, Agnihotri mentioned the three lead stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan. However, he praised Aamir Khan a lot and said that Aamir has changed the face of Hindi films with his unconventional choices. In an interview, he said, ‘There was a time when the industry used to take a political stance.’

Vivek further said, ‘Stars used to collect money in case of an earthquake and flood. They used to go out on trucks. Sunil Dutt was the original Congressman who went on to march from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But these days, film stars are happy to see thousands of people from their homes. I don’t like it. They don’t want to get their hands dirty. You are not Shahenshah. Just tweeting on an issue is not enough.’

When asked if this was a comment on Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who are famous as Shahenshah and Badshah, Agnihotri said that he did not mean it that way and said, ‘The film industry was at the forefront of every movement. Now they travel by chartered planes. They have ruined the country. They have turned Bollywood into a shampoo and conditioner industry. You have associated the industry with S*X and glamour. Wasn’t Deewar about the country? Weren’t the films written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar about the country?