‘No Actor Can Touch His Star Power, His Fans Love Him Like Crazy’, Kajol Opened Up On Stardom of Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Kajol has spent a long time in the film industry. She is one of those heroines who has worked on screen with all three Khans. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol has praised Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan’s dedication towards work. But for Salman, she said that no actor can touch his star power. Fans love him like crazy, and his films always cross 100 crores.

Kajol recently praised Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan for their professional work commitment and said that the way they work honestly and dedicate themselves completely, both of them should get an award for that. Kajol said, ‘Salman is Salman Khan. He has remained the same for so many years; this in itself is incredible. Even Aamir had once said, Salman is definitely a bigger star than me, because no matter how his film performs, it always crosses 100 crores. And fans love him like crazy.’

When Kajol was told that Akshay Kumar has equaled Salman Khan in terms of box office, as his 18 films have crossed the 100 crore mark. On this, Kajol said, ‘Wow. This is amazing! But when we talk about real star power, I think Akshay will also agree that you cannot touch Salman’s star power.’ Let us tell you that Kajol has worked with Salman Khan in films like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, and ‘Karan Arjun’. Their onscreen chemistry was well-liked by the audience.

If we talk about Kajol’s films, then let us tell you that she will be seen in Vishal Furia’s film ‘Maa’. It also stars Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is coming to theaters on June 27. While if we talk about Salman, then let us tell you that he was last seen in ‘Sikander’ and he will be seen in an action movie with Sanjay Dutt.