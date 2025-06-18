Tahira Kashyap Shared Her Struggles of Settling In The City of Dreams After Marrying Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood’s one of the most popular and lovable couples, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in the year 2008. Then Ayushmann was only 24 years old, and Tahira was 25 years old. This was the time when Ayushmann had not become a film star, and she was also in the initial phase of her career. When the couple came to Mumbai after marriage, the expenses also increased, and now Tahira opened up to managing their expenses in the city of dreams.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

It is being said that Ayushmann was unaware that Tahira alone was paying for the rent of the house. In such a situation, one day, when the ration of the house was over and Ayushmann asked for mangoes to eat, Tahira started crying. Recently, she has narrated this story in a conversation with one of the media houses and revealed that at the time, Ayushmann had started his career as a VJ. While Tahira was looking for a job in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Talking about their struggles, Tahira said, ‘I had spent some money on my wedding, but I had my own savings. I did not have a job in Mumbai. We had just gotten married, and I was applying for a job. This boy could not understand how we were eating food. How were we buying all these vegetables and fruits. My bank balance was running out. I never asked anyone for money, not even my parents.’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Tahira further says, ‘One day Ayushmann Khurrana asked why you did not bring mangoes. I got very angry on hearing this question. Because he did not even see that I was not eating mangoes for two days, so that he could eat. He asked, What is the problem? And as soon as he said this, I started crying.’ Tahira told that after this, she scolded Ayushmann a lot while crying and said, ‘I told him how do you think we are buying ration? He said- oh yes. Then I said, my bank balance is zero. It has been 7-8 months, and I am trying to find a job, and we are only spending our savings.’