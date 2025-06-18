“He Is Mr. Perfectionist, Until He Makes A Perfect Marriage”, Salman Khan Opened Up On Girlfriend of Aamir Khan 

The third season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is going to start on June 21, and Salman Khan is going to be seen as a guest in the first episode. Recently, OTT platform Netflix has released a very funny promo of this episode, in which Salman is seen in a full fun mood. While on one hand, he is making fun of his recent flop film ‘Sikander’, on the other hand, he has also said something about Aamir Khan’s new girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Salman said something that Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu could not stop laughing. Let us tell you that in this one and a half minute promo shared on the platform, Salman Khan has come to promote his film ‘Sikander’, which is now streaming on Netflix. Salman says in a fun way that earlier he used to produce Kapil’s show. Then Netflix took over this show, and now they have brought him as a guest in the first episode.

In the trailer, Kapil Sharma asks the superstar, ‘Aamir Bhai has just introduced the fans to his girlfriend. He is not stopping, and you are not doing it at all.’ On this, Salman said in a funny way, ‘Aamir is something else. He is a perfectionist. Until he makes the marriage perfect…’ After this, Salman starts laughing out loud.

In the promo of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, many fans also arrive in Salman Khan’s getup. During this, he makes fun of his own film ‘Sikander’ and asks one of them Everything is going well, right? Did ‘Sikander’ make any difference? Further in the trailer, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover are once again seen in the getups of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Let us tell you that this fun and frolic continues between Salman and Aamir. Both are very old friends. Recently, Aamir Khan was asked if Salman Khan can also find his ‘Gauri’ someday. On this, Aamir said, ‘Salman should also find Gauri… what will Salman find now?’