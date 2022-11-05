After Tiger 3, Ridhi Dogra Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Finishes Shoot In Mumbai, Chennai!

Ridhi Dogra is a well-known face in the acting world, be it TV or OTT. And the recent projects in her kitty seem to be her stepping stones towards Bollywood. Dogra is surely reaching great heights in her career as after landing a crucial role in Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Tiger 3, she is now speculated to play a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan too.

Going by the sources, Ridhi has come on board to feature in filmmaker Atlee’s pan-India film, Jawan. It has been learnt that the details of her character have been kept under wraps to maintain the suspense around the plot. The 38-year-old actress is said to be playing a key part and has already finished shooting for her portion. A source close to the development revealed, “Ridhi Dogra has already shot for Jawan in Mumbai and Chennai. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. It will be commendable to see her get into a new character.”

Talking about Ridhi’s role in Tiger 3, it has been reported that she is going to portray an important character but the makers are keen on keeping the details of her role secret. It will only come to the forefront once the film hit the theatres.

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra began her career with a show called Jhoome Jiya Re. She has done many successful TV shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Savitri, Wo Apna Sa, etc. She won praise for her OTT ventures Asur and The Married Woman.

Meanwhile, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara while Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. While Jawan is eyeing for a June release next year, Tiger 3 will hit the theatres during Diwali 2023.