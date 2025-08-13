Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Forehead Kiss Compared With Aditya And Shraddha’s ‘Ashiqui 2’, Deets Inside 

Mohit Suri’s superhit film ‘Saiyaara’ has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025. It is a love story that brought the audience back to the theaters and made them fall in love in the era of action films. Apart from the brilliant acting of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, music and a heart-touching story, ‘Saiyaara’ had a lot of special things. Most importantly, it was constantly being compared to ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Let us tell you that Ahaan and Aneet’s real-life chemistry is now reminding people of Aditya and Shraddha on social media. Recently, the team of ‘Saiyaara’ came together to celebrate the success of the film. A viral video from this memorable evening has surfaced in which Ahaan Panday is seen hugging his co-star Aneeth Padda and kissing her on the head.

This cute moment has made fans go gaga over the internet. Well, this viral clip has now made many people search for a similar video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, which was reportedly shot during the success party of ‘Aashiqui 2’. In this throwback video, Aditya hugs Shraddha and then kisses her on the head. Both the cute videos have given fans a chance to praise.

In the comments section of these comparison-filled videos, many fans showered love on these actors. But many prayed that Ahaan and Aneet’s alleged romance had a happy ending, not at all like Shraddha and Aditya’s real-life love story. One such fan claimed, ‘Energy is the same… but I hope the end is not the same’, while another wrote, ‘Happy ending ho jaaye bas iss baar’.