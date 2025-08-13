Daboo Malik Opened Up On How Family Faced Me Too Controversy of Anu Malik, Read To Know More

Anu Malik is a veteran Bollywood singer, but when serious allegations were made against him during the MeToo movement, everyone was shocked. Singer Sona Mahapatra to Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin, Alisha Chinai, and others had made allegations against him. Now, Anu’s younger brother and music composer Daboo Malik has revealed how the family faced this controversy.

Let us tell you that Daboo Malik spoke to Vicky Lalwani. He recalled that difficult period and said, ‘It broke us as a family. He was also in shock. We were not able to bear the pain that he went through when so many people were targeting him.’ He said, ‘We supported him emotionally. We made sure that he came back to work and meetings. As a family, I could not make any decision. This should not be done either. He saw a very difficult time. I personally supported him because when you see someone going through so much, it is a big shock for him.’

Anu Malik’s brother said that his parents were not able to understand what was happening. He said, ‘They were not able to understand what was happening. They were more than 80 years old. We give it too much importance. I don’t think we are stars. They are not Shah Rukh Khan or any superstar. We are music composers. They keep talking about someone on social media without any reason and give him some position or the other.’

He further said, ‘I don’t think we are so important that this should even be talked about.’ The MeToo movement was going on in India. Many women had accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. Shweta Pandit had claimed that when she was 15 years old, Anu had misbehaved with her. Sona Mohapatra and Neha Bhasin also made allegations. Anu had denied all the allegations, yet he had to leave the judge’s chair of ‘Indian Idol Season 10’.