‘What Has Happened To Media Pages?’, Isha Malviya Slammed News of Being Replaced By Aneet Padda In Saiyaara

TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Isha Malviya has finally broken her silence on reports claiming that she was the first choice for Ahaan Panday starrer, Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’, and later Aneet Padda was cast in her place. Now, while presenting her thoughts on this matter, Isha has talked about such rumors and has denied these reports and appealed to people not to spread ‘fake’ news.

Isha Malviya

Let us tell you that Isha Malviya shared a post on her Instagram about her alleged casting in the film ‘Saiyaara’. She wrote in the caption, ‘What has happened to the media pages? Please stop spreading fake news, friends. The news reached the film and I did not even know.’ These days, Isha is in the headlines due to her song ‘Shaky Shaky’. Despite being in the Marathi language, this song rocked the whole of India due to its music and hook step.

Isha Malviya

People made a lot of reels on this song and shared them on social media. On the other hand, if we talk about the film ‘Saiyaara’, then let us tell you that it has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India in two weeks. It has earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. Ahaan and Aneet both have stepped into the world of acting with this movie.

Saiyaara

Their first film has earned such a great amount at the box office, which is not often seen in the entertainment industry. Both have become stars overnight. The songs of the film have also created a lot of buzz, which are trending number one. Talking about Ahaan Panday, he is immensely loved by the fans and is often spotted in the media for his down-to-earth behaviour.