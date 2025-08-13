Anjali Arora’s Bheegi Sari Dance In Blue Pink Ombre Saree Going Viral On The Internet, Some Discussing Her MMS 

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who became famous as ‘Kaccha Badam Girl’, was recently in the news for Sonu Nigam’s song ‘Dil Pe Chali Churiyan’. A new video of Anjali, who has become a big name in the world of social media, has surfaced on the internet in which she is dancing in a blue and pink ombre saree while getting drenched in the rain and dancing beautifully.

Let us tell you that Anjali is seen showing her killer moves on the song ‘Bheegi Sari’ from Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Param Sundari’. Anjali has left no stone unturned in showing amazing dance on this song of Shreya Ghoshal and Sachin Jigar. Now, after seeing this dance of Anjali, while many people have praised her figure and talent, some idiots have started the discussion of MMS.

More people have talked nonsense on this video than Anjali’s dance. However, some people are also seen teaching a lesson to such idiots. Someone wrote that who saw Anjali Arora’s viral MMS? On which some fans came forward and thrashed them and backed her. One user said, ‘Respect girls’. One user said, ‘If you respected, then these people would not have come here to talk nonsense.’

Let us tell you that this new song, ‘Bheegi Sari’ from Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Param Sundari’ was released recently. Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra are in the news these days for their romantic film ‘Param Sundari’. Recently, Janhvi talked about ‘Bheegi Sari’ and told the story behind the scenes. In the video, she gave a glimpse of everything from makeup to the set of ‘Param Sundari’. She said that the shooting of this song was to be completed in 3 days, but she completed it in just 9 hours.