Nikki Tamboli’s Boyfriend Arbaaz Patel And Rapper Raftaar Will Be Seen In Bigg Boss 19, Deets Inside

TV’s one of the most controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is all set for its grand premiere. Now, only a few days are left for this show hosted by Salman Khan to go on air. Before this, there were a lot of speculations about the contestants. Now the names of rapper Raftaar and Arbaaz Patel are coming to the fore and it is being reported that both of them will be seen in the show fighting for their survival.

According to some of the media reports, rapper Raftaar can join ‘Bigg Boss 19’ as a confirmed contestant. Apart from him, there is also the name of social media personality Arbaaz Patel. Let us tell you that Arbaaz is Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend, who has also been a part of Bigg Boss earlier. Apart from being Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend, Arbaaz Patel has his own identity and has appeared in ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’.

Arbaaz’s relationship with Nikki in this show made a lot of headlines. At the same time, Raftaar is a famous rapper and has also been a judge in the rap show MTV Hustle. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the makers of the show, Raftaar or Arbaaz. It is being said that this season will be longer than the previous season. It will run for about five and a half months.

Let us tell you that just like all the previous seasons of the controversial show, Salman will host the show for the first three months due to work commitments. After him, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or Anil Kapoor can take over this responsibility of hosting this show. The show is set to start on Sunday, 24 August 2025, and fans can watch it on the Colors channel and Jio Hotstar.