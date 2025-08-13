Filmmaker Ashok Pandit Condemned Jaya Bachchan For Her Viral Video, Accused Her of Disrespecting Public

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has criticized actress and MP Jaya Bachchan because she pushed a person who came to take a selfie outside the Constitution Club of Delhi. Its video went viral on the internet, after which everyone strongly condemned her. The director has posted a long post on her Instagram handle, and in it, he has called Jaya Bachchan’s act very condemnable and accused her of disrespecting the public.

Let us tell you that Ashok Pandit wrote in the Instagram story, ‘Jaya Bachchan pushed a common man just because he was trying to take a selfie, this is a very condemnable act. And it is also an insult to the people who voted for her. They have chosen them for their service.’ He said that public servants, especially elected representatives, should behave well towards those who are their fans.

Ashok Pandit wrote, ‘A public servant cannot remain angry and irritable for 24 hours. Humanity and humility are expected from such an artist, who has received the love of the fans and who has given him this status and position.’ Let us tell you that apart from being a famous actress, Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP, and such videos of her often come and remain in the headlines.

Talking about the recent incident, Jaya Bachchan was talking to someone outside the Constitution Club. Then a man came there and started taking selfies with the actress without telling her. When the MP noticed, he pushed his scene hard with his hand, and he stumbled away. During this, he said to the man, ‘What are you doing? What is this?’ The man got embarrassed seeing him in anger and apologized.