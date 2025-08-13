‘She’s The Most Spoiled Woman’, Kangana Ranaut Took A Dig At Jaya Bachchan’s Viral Push Video From Constitution Day

After spreading charm in the entertainment industry, Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan is now working as a politician. But one thing that attracts the attention of the audience is her anger, as it gets out at people anywhere and in any situation. She always expresses her views fearlessly. Also, if she does not like the actions of the person in front of her, she does not hesitate to insult them.

Due to her anger issues, she also makes headlines one or the other day. Usually, she gets angry about the camera and paparazzi covering her in public spaces. Let us tell you that Jaya Bachchan is in the news at this time because on August 12, she pushed a person outside the Constitution Club of Delhi because he was taking a selfie with her, while the actress was talking to someone else.

But a person suddenly came and tried to click a picture with her without her permission, and had to face the anger of the MP. When the video went viral on the internet, Kangana Ranaut also called her the ‘most spoiled woman’. She said that people tolerate Jaya ji because she is the wife of Amitabh Bachchan. That behavior of Jaya Bachchan has sparked debate everywhere.

However, Jaya Bachchan had told some time ago why she gets angry at those who take photos of her publicly without her permission. In Navya Naveli’s podcast, the actress had said, ‘I hate those people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomach by selling the spices they get. I hate this thing, and I also feel disgusted by such people. I always ask those people, Don’t you feel ashamed?’