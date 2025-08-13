‘For What She Is Charging 14 Lakhs?’, Netizens Trolling Smriti Irani For Her Edited Scenes of Body Double In Kyunki Season 2

Smriti Irani made a comeback on TV with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’. The show is getting mixed reactions from the audience. But some fans are not happy with Tulsi Virani i.e., Smriti’s performance. A section of the audience is even accusing Smriti of using a body double in the show. They pointed out how Tulsi’s reaction looks very fake and disappointing. At the same time, some alleged that Tulsi is trying to copy the qualities of ‘Anupama’.

According to some of the media reports, Smriti Irani is shooting separately for this show. Usually, she is not with others on the set. A body double is shooting her scenes with the whole family. A viewer wrote on Twitter about this, ‘Glad everyone noticed this! What is she charging 14 lakhs for? To shoot separately for almost half the episode? It seems like people are talking to the wall, and then they are being shown separately despite being in front!’

Another viewer wrote, ‘Why are Smriti Irani ma’am’s scenes edited so much in the latest episode, with just her single clips. With editing in the background and even with a body double in a family event?’ A third user said, ‘I don’t like the chemistry between Mihir and Tulsi. I also see zero chemistry between them. It’s like watching two different people in a married life. It’s early, I don’t think it will be able to surpass Anupama.’

One asked, ‘Why is Smriti shooting her scenes separately? It looks very fake and obvious. I can understand here and there, but I am noticing it in every episode.’ Another user wrote, ‘She won’t spend the entire season with a body double, will she?’ Another said, ‘Anupama ki sasti copy chal raha hai. Smriti was forgetting her acting and overacting in an attempt to copy Anupama. No one can act as a mother better than Rupali Ganguly.’