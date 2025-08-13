Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik, Wives Summoned To Court Over Bigamy, Religious Row

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik, along with his wives Payal and Kritika Malik, is facing legal trouble after being summoned by a Patiala district court in two separate cases. As per a Live Hindustan report, the trio has been directed to appear on 2 September.

The summons stems from a petition by Davinder Rajput, alleging that Armaan is married not just twice, but four times—violating the Hindu Marriage Act, which allows only one marriage at a time for practising Hindus. The complaint also accuses Armaan and Payal of hurting religious sentiments after Payal dressed as goddess Kali in an Instagram video, which the petitioner claims insulted Hindu beliefs.

In response to the backlash, Armaan and Payal visited Patiala’s Kali Mata Temple on 22 July to offer prayers and apologise, followed by another temple visit in Kharar, Mohali, where Payal reportedly undertook a seven-day religious penance involving temple cleaning and rituals. They later sought forgiveness from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri in Haridwar. During this time, Payal’s health declined, leading to her hospitalisation in Mohali.

Born Sandeep in Hisar, Haryana, Armaan Malik worked at a private bank before moving to Delhi and building his career as a content creator. He gained nationwide attention after entering Bigg Boss OTT 3 on 21 June 2024 with both wives, consistently making headlines for his unconventional family life.