Rakul Preet Singh Marks First Kajari Teej With Mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani, Flaunts Her ‘Waiting for the Moon’ Look: See Here!

On August 12, actor Rakul Preet Singh marked the occasion of Kajari Teej with heartfelt celebrations, making it a memorable day for her family. This year’s festivities held special significance for Rakul, as it was her very first Teej after marriage. She celebrated the occasion alongside her mother-in-law, Puja Bhagnani, embracing the traditional customs associated with the festival.

Her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, was also present, adding to the warmth and togetherness of the day. Rakul shared a series of beautiful photographs on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the vibrant celebrations. The pictures captured the essence of the festival, featuring her adorned in traditional attire, participating in rituals, and spending cherished moments with her loved ones, reflecting both cultural pride and personal joy.

Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Her First Teej

Alongside the vibrant snapshots, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness, calling the celebration a truly lovely and memorable experience. Her post radiated warmth and tradition, offering fans a glimpse into her personal festive moments. “Happpy Teej to all of you celebrating .. this was my first time celebrating with my MIL @pujabhagnani and what a lovely experience .. slide to see the waiting for moon face… the wait is real,” she wrote.

In the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant as she embraced the festive spirit, dressed in a vibrant red salwar kameez adorned with delicate embroidery and traditional detailing. Her warm smile and graceful demeanor added to the celebratory charm, making her stand out effortlessly. Beside her was her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, looking dapper in ethnic attire, and her mother-in-law, Puja Bhagnani, exuding elegance in a traditional outfit.

The trio appeared to be in high spirits as they came together to mark the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej, a festival celebrated by married women for the well-being and prosperity of their husbands, immersing themselves in rituals, prayers, and the joyous cultural essence of the day. In the final slide, Rakul is seen holding an arti thali beside Jackky as they pose together on a balcony, with the moon glowing in the background. She accompanied the pictures with the song Saiyaara, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s Love Story

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, after three years of dating, tied the knot on 21 February 2024 in a picturesque destination wedding in Goa. Their special day featured two intimate ceremonies, a traditional Anand Karaj (Sikh) held in the afternoon and a Sindhi wedding later in the evening, celebrating both their cultures with love and elegance.