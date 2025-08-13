Kangana Ranaut Calls Jaya Bachchan ‘Spoilt’ After Alleged Misbehaviour With Fan: Deets Inside!

Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the recent incident involving Jaya Bachchan, who made headlines for angrily pushing away a fan attempting to take a selfie. Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, the BJP MP from Mandi criticised Bachchan, labelling her “the most spoilt and privileged woman” and alleging that she has built her image on the stature of her husband, Amitabh Bachchan.

Later on, Tuesday evening, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, launched a sharp criticism of veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan after a video emerged showing Bachchan pushing away a man who tried to take a selfie with her at Delhi’s Constitution Club.

In the viral clip, Bachchan is seen turning toward a man standing nearby with his phone and firmly pushing him back, asking, “Kya kar rahe hai aap? What is this?” Posting the video on her Instagram Stories, actor Kangana Ranaut criticised Bachchan, labeling her “the most spoiled and privileged woman” and alleging that she relies on her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s stature.

“People put up with her tantrums/non-sense just because she is Amitabh Bachchan ji’s wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame,” Kangana wrote. The BJP MP’s pointed remarks reignited public debate over Bachchan’s temperament. While critics slammed her for “rudeness” and “habitual” behaviour, others questioned the persistence of those seeking selfies with celebrities who clearly prefer to avoid such encounters.

Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

The moment the video hit the internet, social media users swarmed the comment section. One user remarked: “She needs therapy and help.” Another user commented, “Amitabh Bachchan had the title of ‘Young Angry Man’. But instead of him, this lady truly deserved that title.” One of the users shared that this is a repeated behaviour of the actress and wrote, “This is her repeated behaviour, why people are mad taking selfies with such characters.” A user called Jaya’s action rude and commented, “That’s so rude.” Giving a mixed reaction, a user wrote, “Something is always wrong with her always, we do respect her as an actor.”

Jaya Bachchan’s Heated Exchange with Jagdeep Dhankhar

In 2024, Jaya Bachchan engaged in a heated exchange with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after he addressed her as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan” during a parliamentary session. When invited to speak, the veteran actress openly expressed her displeasure at being referred to by her husband’s name. Rising from her seat, she rebuked Dhankhar for the remark, stating that, as an artist, she could easily read his body language and tone—both of which she found unacceptable. In response, Dhankhar reprimanded her for her conduct and reportedly remarked:

“Jaya ji take your seat. You have earned a great reputation. An actor is a subject to the director. You are not seeing what I see from here. I am a person who has gone out of their way. Enough of this. You may be a celebrity, but you have to understand decorum.”