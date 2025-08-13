Snehashish roy Bollywood, Entertainment, Film, Latest News

Shaktimaan Star Mukesh Khanna Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram ‘Won’t Be Accepted’ If Shown As Warrior

The announcement of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana sent fans into a frenzy. Leaked set images only added to the hype, and last month’s teaser — showing Ranbir sprinting up a tree and firing an arrow — had audiences curious for Ramayana: Part 1. But for veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, the first look missed the mark.

Speaking to Galatta India, the Shaktimaan star said, “You are depicting Ram climbing a tree and shooting arrows. That is something Krishna or Arjuna might do, but not Ram. If Ram were depicted as a warrior, he would not have sought the help of monkeys; he would have fought Ravana single-handedly. If Ram is described as a warrior, people will not accept it.”

While acknowledging Ranbir’s talent, Khanna noted, “Ranbir is a good actor, but he carries the image of an animal from his previous roles. I have no objection to him playing Ram, but if you portray Ram as a warrior, the audience will not accept it. Ram humbly accepted his 14-year exile, ate Shabri’s berries, and did not engage in bow and arrow combat.”

Khanna has also been making headlines for his stance on the upcoming Shaktimaan film. In a recent interview, he revealed that Ranveer Singh spent three hours trying to convince him to pass on the mantle — but he refused. While Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, the Shaktimaan reboot is yet to be officially confirmed.