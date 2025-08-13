Akshay Kumar’s Playful Dig At Twinkle Khanna’s Dance Video Has Fans Laughing

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s social media banter is always a treat for fans — and their latest exchange is no exception. On Wednesday, Twinkle posted a video showing off her attempt at the Tamma Tamma Again hook step, only to end with her own quirky twist.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Twinkle joked, “Thought I was pulling off a Madhuri, but ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt. Side note: fractured my foot during the pandemic attempting this very step. Whose dance style do you think you have and what’s the reality?”

Akshay couldn’t resist jumping in, commenting, “Talent – questionable. Confidence – unshakable. Wife – priceless ❤️.” The playful remark instantly stole the spotlight, sparking a flood of laughing emojis from fans. Replies ranged from “Your comment wins!” to “Talent questionable… are you not afraid of her?” Even Tahira Kashyap joined in, writing, “Killing it. Literally.”

On the work front, Twinkle is gearing up to co-host the talk show Too Much with Twinkle and Kajol on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Akshay will return to the big screen in Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, alongside Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla, and also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.