Diljit Dosanjh Reveals ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour Name Started As A Joke

Diljit Dosanjh’s record-breaking Dil-Luminati tour may have sold out arenas across the globe, but the name wasn’t part of some grand marketing plan. The singer-actor has now revealed it all began as a playful tease.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Takeover, Diljit shared that the idea came during a show in New Zealand last year. After he performed a move he calls the “chakra,” someone jokingly called him “illuminati.”

“I didn’t even know what illuminati was,” he admitted. “Somebody was teasing me… so I said, ‘If you want to do this, let’s do it’. I named my tour Dil-Luminati. I loved it, so I kept it.”

A clip of his interview went viral, with fans more focused on his English delivery than the story itself. Comments poured in: “English aa gyi fr”, “Paji da English accent”, and “English on Fire level.”

Launched in April 2024, the Dil-Luminati tour travelled through India, the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East, grossing around $137 million worldwide. Now, Diljit is gearing up for his next album, Aura, set to drop on September 24, along with a revamped tour experience.