Kangana Ranaut Slams Pakistan Army Chief Over Nuclear Threat To India

Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir after his recent nuclear threat against India. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana reshared a post by Megh Updates on his remarks, writing, “He is talking like a bhikari (beggar) suicide bomber.”

Munir, addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, reportedly said Pakistan could use its nuclear arsenal to “take down India and half the world” if faced with an existential threat. He also warned that Islamabad would destroy Indian infrastructure if New Delhi cut water flow to Pakistan.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between the two nations following Operation Sindoor, during which India destroyed nine terrorist camps across the border. The conflict, sparked by multiple drone attacks from Pakistan along the LoC, lasted four days before both sides reached an understanding on May 10.

Kangana, who had earlier commented on the situation in May, urged prayers for the armed forces, stating, “We are not in danger… we are the danger.”