Mrunal Thakur Laughs Off Dating Buzz With Dhanush: ‘Just Good Friends’

Mrunal Thakur has put an end to the swirling dating rumours linking her to Tamil star Dhanush. Speaking in a recent interview, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress clarified, “Dhanush is just a good friend to me,” dismissing the chatter as nothing more than gossip.

The actress admitted she’s seen the stories making the rounds online and finds them amusing. “I’m aware that a lot of news has been circulating… I just found it funny when I saw it,” she said.

Addressing speculation around Dhanush’s presence at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, Mrunal pointed out it wasn’t her doing. “It was Ajay Devgn who invited him,” she explained.

Rumours began after Mrunal attended the wrap-up party for Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The buzz intensified when the two were photographed holding hands at the screening and when Mrunal followed Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram.

Dhanush, who split from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2022 after 18 years of marriage, has two sons, Linga and Yatra.