‘I Have Not Acted In This Ad, This Is A Clip of Promotion And Used Without Permission’, Kay Kay Menon Reacted To Congress Vote Theft Video

Kay Kay Menon created a stir among the audience through his recently released Special OPS Season 2. Meanwhile, a video of actor Kay Kay Menon has been shared by the Congress party on its social media account. In which he is seen saying something about vote theft. However, as soon as this video surfaced on the internet, the actor finally reacted to it and called it an edited version.

Kay Kay Menon

Let us tell you that in the clip, the political party has shown the actor promoting its ‘vote theft’ campaign. In fact, recently the Congress launched a webpage to demand accountability from the Election Commission regarding ‘vote theft’ and support digital voter rolls. Now Kay Kay Menon denied promoting this campaign and told how the political party used the clip of the promotions of his show ‘Special Ops’ without permission.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon commented below his video and wrote, ‘Please note that I have not acted in this ad. This is a clip of the promotion of my Special Ops, which has been edited and used without permission.’ Let us tell you that in the video, Kay Kay Menon says, ‘Wait, wait, friend. Stop scrolling. If you are watching this right now, what does it mean …’

Kay Kay Menon

After this, another person comes and tries to create awareness against vote theft. The caption of the video reads, ‘Himmat Singh is doing something. Do it quickly. Link and mobile number to join the campaign … ‘ The Congress party has intensified its campaign against alleged ‘vote theft’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On August 11, the Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha. Because he was marching from Parliament to the Election Commission over allegations of vote theft.