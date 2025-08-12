‘Scary Two Months’: Ashish Chanchlani Breaks Silence On India’s Got Latent Controversy

YouTuber and comedian Ashish Chanchlani has opened up about the “scary” days following the India’s Got Latent controversy, which erupted earlier this year after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks during an episode sparked widespread backlash. Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Ashish revealed he was the first one approached by police, forcing him to put his work on hold.

“Those two months were pure turmoil,” Ashish recalled. “At the time, Samay was in Vancouver, Apoorva couldn’t be found — and she was scared too, though I still believe it wasn’t her fault. Ranveer just disappeared. That left me in Bandra, and since the police knew where I stayed, they came to me first. As a witness, I had to give my statements.”

The creator admitted it was an unfamiliar and unsettling experience, especially since he avoids religious or political humour. “This was the first time controversy walked into my life,” he said, adding that his parents were the most anxious.

Ashish was in the middle of a shoot when the controversy broke. “My brother called and told me to come home immediately. When I got there, people on the street were staring at me. It was scary. I hadn’t even said anything — I was just laughing. But how do you explain to people that I was laughing at Ranveer’s stupidity, not the comment itself?”

About the controversy



In February, Ashish joined Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent. During the episode, a comment by Ranveer about parents and sex triggered outrage, leading to FIRs against all four. Samay later took down all episodes from YouTube. In April, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast with a warning to maintain decency.

On the work front, Ashish recently featured in the romantic music video Chandaniya opposite Elli AvrRam. He has also announced Ekaki, his self-written and directed project, which will soon release on YouTube.