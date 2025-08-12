Hansika Motwani Shared A Cryptic Post On Her Birthday With Her Fans, intensifying The Speculations of Her Separation

TV, Hindi, and South film actress Hansika Motwani has been in the news for the last several days. And the reason behind these discussions is her personal life. According to several media reports, it is being claimed that there is tension in her married life with her husband, Sohail Khaturia. Even though they are living separately, it is also being claimed that Hansika has deleted her pictures with her husband from social media, and this has added fuel to the fire.

Now, Hansika celebrated her 34th birthday with her close friends and family members only. On this occasion, she has shared a cryptic post on her social media handle, which is going viral among her fans on the internet. Let us tell you that Hansika Motwani celebrated her birthday on 9 August and has posted a photo of the blue sea and wrote in the caption, ‘Very humble and full of gratitude. Wrapped in love. Decorated with cake and grateful for every little moment.’

But what Hansika has written further is surprising fans on social media. She writes, ‘This year brought me lessons that I did not ask for. And the strength that I did not know I had. Heart is full. Phone is full. Soul found peace. Thank you for this magical moment of birthday.’ Let us tell you that Hansika got married to Sohail in the year 2022. But after 3 years of marriage, Hansika has deleted her wedding photos.

It is also being reported that she has not shared any photos with her husband since July 18. Reports are claiming that Hansika has moved out of the house where she used to live with Sohail. She is now living with her mother. Sohail has also not been active online since 2023 and has made his social media profile private.