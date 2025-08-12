Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Fails To Recognize Arjun Kapoor In Filmmaker’s Latest Vlog Shared On The Internet

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Bollywood siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor’s house along with her cook Dilip for her cooking vlogs. Dilip expressed his happiness at meeting her, but was also embarrassed when he did not recognise Arjun. Farah Khan’s new vlog began with Arjun Kapoor arriving a little late and Farah Khan coming to the door.



Before she could put the mic on him, Farah Khan pushed Dilip aside to meet Arjun and hugged him tightly. He hugged Dilip and said, ‘I am a huge fan of yours!’ A disappointed Farah said, ‘What nonsense is this?’ Arjun Kapoor then shook hands with Dilip and said, ‘Dilip, I am a huge fan of yours. I used to be a huge fan of Farah Khan earlier, but now I am your fan.’ He then looked at Farah and told her the reason for not being her fan anymore.

To this, Arjun said, ‘You are not casting me!’ A disappointed Farah said, ‘Now Dilip will do it.’ Farah Khan then pointed towards Arjun Kapoor and asked Dilip, ‘Who is this?’ Confused, Dilip failed to recognise him, to which Arjun Kapoor replied, ‘He imitated Amitabh Bachchan. He did ‘haan’!’ Farah then helped him remember, ‘You didn’t take his name just now when we were going to his house?’

Dilip replied, ‘Yes, Arjun Kapoor.’ When Farah asked him, ‘What is Madam’s name?’, he again had trouble remembering her name, which made everyone laugh. Farah called him Ghajini and said that Dilip couldn’t remember anything. Dilip then replied, ‘I have seen sir’s film Gunday.’ Arjun quickly asked, ‘So you do the hook step of Mari Entry.’ When Dilip said that he didn’t know how to dance, Arjun asked Farah to teach him, ‘Farah has taught you everything except dance.’ The choreographer said, ‘I can’t teach her! I don’t want to forget my skills.’