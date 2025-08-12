‘My Natural Look Was Very Ugly’, Apoorva Mukhija Opened Up On Spending 3 Lakh On Her Makeover, Deets Inside

Internet sensation Apoorva Mukhija’s charm still continues! After recovering from ‘India’s Got Latent Row’, debuting in Bollywood with ‘Nadaniyaan’ and winning people’s hearts with ‘The Traitors’, this YouTube star has now undergone a makeover. She opened up about her beauty journey in her new vlog that she shared on social media and revealed that she spent around Rs 3 lakh on her transformation.

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija said, ‘I started observing myself as to why people don’t like me, and then I realised that it is not my fault but God’s fault. Because God has given me Aishwarya Rai’s attitude, but this is the face. So today I have decided to change myself physically.’ She first went to a renowned salon for a hair transformation. She said, ‘I have told sir that you cannot bleach my hair, because I have only four hairs left on my head, and if these also fall off, I will have to get a hair transplant.’

Apoorva Mukhija

Let us tell you that Apoorva dyed her hair brown and added some highlights to her face. After finishing the salon treatment with a pedicure, Apoorva went to her dentist to get veneers. She said, ‘These are not my real teeth. I absolutely hated my real teeth. I have veneers, which simply means they have put new teeth on top of my old teeth, cemented them.’

Apoorva Mukhija

She also talked about the comments she got after a picture of her veneers went viral recently. She said, ‘All the comments about the veneers were like, ‘Oh my god, I am so sad, she looked so beautiful before.’ And I have just one question for all of you: are you all blind? People used to say, ‘You don’t look natural’, so I said, Yes because my natural look was very ugly.’