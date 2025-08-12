‘If Required I’ll Drag Sony To The Court As Well’, Mukesh Khanna Opened Up On Legal Controversy Over Shaktimaan

Actor Mukesh Khanna did a wonderful job in the entertainment; however, he is still popular for his character ‘Shaktimaan’ then his films. He was every child’s favorite in the ’90s. Ever since he announced that convert his show into a film, rumors have been flying about its casting. Earlier, it was claimed that Ranveer Singh could be seen in it. However, the actor said in an interview that the film has been stuck, and he has no role in the casting decision.

Mukesh Khanna recently talked to one of the media houses and said, ‘The IPR is still mine. But we have given Sony International the rights for 7 years to make the film. I have made them write that the soul of Shaktimaan will not change in the film. They have also written that they will not change the values of Shaktimaan.’ However, the actor will not have a role in the casting of Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna further said in the interview, ‘I have not asked them to give it in writing, but the actor should be cast only after my permission. They have said that although they will definitely ask but the final call will be ours. This is where I got stuck. If I had been told this earlier, I would not have signed this film. I came to know about this from someone. When they showed me the agreement, I told them that you ask for my approval but do not listen to me, then what is the point of asking me?’

Mukesh further said, ‘Now the war has started. If you don’t listen to me, then go and make Shaktimaan without me. I cannot stop them because I have not given it in writing. I am a man of principles. I will fight as long as I can. If necessary, I will even drag Sony to court. I cannot release Shaktimaan’s songs and its music because I sold them to someone else by mistake.’