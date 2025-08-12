‘My Mother Is Not Well’, Munmun Dutta Opened Up On Distancing Herself From Instagram Suddenly, Deets Inside

People’s favorite ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Munmun Dutta is famous in every household as Babita ji. This character of hers is very hit, and along with this, she is also very active on social media. In the past years, she has made a lot of fans with her charming personality. However, in the past few days, she was missing from the social media platform Instagram.

Seeing their favorite actress getting away from social media, her fans started worrying that what happened that Munmun, who was always active online, had taken a break. Now Munmun Dutta has broken her silence on her distance from social media. She has written an emotional post on her Instagram status. She shared her selfie and revealed that her mother is not well.

Sharing the update with her fans, the actress wrote, ‘Yes, I have not been active for a long time. My mother is not well. I have been going to the hospital for the last 10 days. Now the condition is improving and will get better soon.’ Munmun further writes that balancing professional and personal life has been very tiring. She writes, ‘I am grateful to my wonderful friends who supported me a lot. God is great.’

Actually, Munmun’s mother was admitted to the hospital, and she was going between the hospital and home for the last 10 days. She assured her followers that the good news is that her mother is recovering now. Let us tell you that on Raksha Bandhan, Disha Vakani tied a Rakhi to Asit Modi, the video of which went viral on social media which was shared by Asit on X. Disha played the character of Dayaben in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.