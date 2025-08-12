‘His Choice With Tripti Was Not Right’, Saurabh Sachdeva Opened Up On Tripti Dimri Working In Animal

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri witnessed a sudden spark in her career after she appeared in Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’. She became famous overnight among her fans and was called the ‘National Crush’. She became one of the most liked actresses of Bollywood. However, after this, she also had to face criticism in films like ‘Bad News’ and ‘Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. Recently, Tripti’s co-actor and acting coach, Saurabh Sachdeva, has spoken openly about this and shared his thoughts on how he gets along with the actress.

Tripti Dimri

Let us tell you that Saurabh Sachdeva spoke to one of the media houses and said, ‘I think his choice with Tripti was not right, but she is amazing. She looks good on camera. She works hard. She is sensitive, and it is a pleasure to work with her. I have seen in all the films I have done with her that she does not throw any tantrums.’ He further revealed that the actress somehow made wrong choices in her life.

Saurabh Sachdeva

He further says, ‘All this never changed with her. What happened was that her choices were not right. This is also something that an actor should learn. You have to make those choices that are difficult.’ Let us tell you that Tripti Dimri was seen in Sridevi’s film ‘Mom’ in the year 2017. Then she did films like ‘Poster Boys’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbul’, and ‘Qala’. But she got success with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’.

Tripti Dimri

After ‘Animal’, Tripti has worked in ‘Bad News’ with Vicky Kaushal, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ with Rajkummar Rao, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Kartik Aryan, and now ‘Dhadak 2’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Tripti will be seen next in ‘Romeo’. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’, in which she will be seen with Prabhas. It is being reported that the actress has replaced Deepika Padukone.