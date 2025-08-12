‘Dhanush Is Just A Good Friend To Me’, Mrunal Thakur Dismissed The Rumors of Dating South Star Dhanush

For the last several days, there have been discussions of an alleged affair between South star Dhanush and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. Now, Mrunal has put an end to these rumors. After the two were seen together many times, speculations of a relationship between them started and rose to another level. However, now the actress has come forward to give clarification on this matter.

Let us tell you that Mrunal Thakur recently gave an interview to one of the media houses. During this, she laughed off the rumors of dating Dhanush and mentioned their friendship. Talking about relationship rumors, she said, ‘Dhanush is just a good friend to me.’ She dismissed the rumors by giving this statement. She called these speculations ‘funny’ and insisted that there is nothing romantic between them.

The rumor of Dhanush and Mrunal’s affair started gaining momentum when Mrunal was seen at the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s upcoming movie ‘Tere Ishq Mein’. Then Dhanush was spotted at the screening of ‘Son of Sardar 2’, which is Mrunal’s film. Only after this, speculations of the two dating started. Recently, Mrunal started following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram, which added fuel to the fire.

Let us tell you that 42-year-old South Industry superstar Dhanush married Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya. Their marriage was going quite well, however, after 18 years of their relationship, they got separated and then got divorced. The couple is also blessed with two sons, Linga and Yatra. Well, now that Mrunal has dismissed dating Dhanush, it will be worth watching how things will unfold further.