‘I’ll Never Make Those Films’: John Abraham on Resisting Hyper-Nationalist Box Office Hits

John Abraham, busy promoting his upcoming film Tehran — inspired by the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats — has weighed in on the growing trend of hyper-nationalist cinema. While such films often dominate the box office, he says he’s never been tempted to make them.

Speaking to India Today, John acknowledged the need for censorship but questioned its current execution. “We need censorship, but the way it has been overseen… it’s a bit of a question mark. They’ve been good with us, but I’ve also been responsible with the way I make my films. I am not right or left wing. I’m apolitical,” he said.

He admitted it’s “worrying” how right-wing films attract massive audiences, forcing filmmakers to choose between commercial success and creative integrity. “That’s when you ask yourself — will I take the commercial line, or will I stay true to what I want to say? I’ve chosen the latter,” he stated.

Addressing whether blockbusters like Chhaava or The Kashmir Files ever tempted him, John was clear: “No. When films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. I will never make those kinds of films.”

While Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has earned nearly ₹800 crore, it has also faced criticism for historical inaccuracies. Similarly, The Kashmir Files — which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus — was mired in controversy despite winning the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.