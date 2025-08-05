Ahsaas Channa Says Acting Doesn’t Pay Enough: ‘Do Brand Deals To Survive’

Ahsaas Channa, who started her acting journey at the age of five, has grown up on screen — from playing a little boy in Vaastu Shastra (2004) to starring as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). But even after nearly two decades in the industry, Ahsaas says acting alone isn’t financially sustainable.

“Acting doesn’t pay like brand work does”

In a candid conversation on the Humans of Bombay podcast, the Half CA actor said, “I feel you can’t make money as an actor. You’ve to do brand deals and endorsements to make money because brands only have the money to give you.”

She explained, “I’m not saying I don’t make anything through acting — I do — but it’s not enough. I can do one or two acting projects a year, but I can do 20 brand deals in the same time and earn way more.”

Ahsaas added that this financial stability from brand work gives her creative freedom. “I don’t have to say yes to an acting job just for money. I’ve never taken up a project just because I needed to pay bills. If something doesn’t align creatively, I can say no — because brands help me survive.”

“I’m not an influencer. I’m an actor with followers.”

While she relies on brand work financially, Ahsaas is clear about her identity. “I’m not an influencer or content creator. I’m an actor with a certain number of followers. That’s why I get brand deals. Luckily, I’ve done at least one acting project a year to stay relevant for brands.”

She also shared that she often gets messages from girls who crushed on her boy characters in childhood — and were shocked to learn she’s a girl. Speaking about her time with Shah Rukh Khan, Ahsaas recalled how he was the first to clap for her after a difficult scene. “He’s so humble. I used to write him letters on set,” she said.

Ahsaas also ran into her KANK co-star Abhishek Bachchan at an awards show recently. “I thought he wouldn’t remember me, but he spotted me and came over with open arms. He said, ‘Ahsaas, wow you’ve grown up!’ That moment made my day.”