Zakir Khan’s BTS Blunder In Korea: ‘I Asked, Aap Log Kaun Ho?’

Comedian Zakir Khan recently shared a laugh-out-loud moment from his trip to Korea — where he unknowingly met the global K-pop sensation BTS, without recognising them.

Zakir’s BTS story stuns fans

Speaking on The Lallantop’s podcast, Zakir recalled attending an event in South Korea where he was supposed to interview a big celebrity. Turns out, BTS was also present to meet the same person. However, Zakir, completely unaware of their global popularity, had no clue who they were.

“I had heard the name BTS and that they were famous. But I didn’t know their faces,” Zakir said. “Since I was late, I ended up in the last group with some guys. So I casually asked one of them, ‘Who are you and where are you from?’ And he said, ‘We’re from BTS.’”

Believing they were some behind-the-scenes crew members, Zakir carried on chatting with them casually. “I thought they were a part of the organising team. When I later told people that I spent 35 minutes in a room with BTS, they literally fainted,” he laughed.

Who are BTS?

Formed in 2013, BTS — short for Bangtan Sonyeondan — is one of the most successful boy bands in the world. The seven-member group includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They’ve not only topped global charts but also built a devoted fanbase known as the ARMY.

After a three-year hiatus, BTS is making a massive comeback. On July 1, the band announced a new group album and global tour during a livestream. All seven members appeared together for the first time since 2022, confirming their reunion and upcoming world tour, expected to kick off next spring.