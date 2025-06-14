Air India Crash: Husband Leaves For London Just Two Days After Wedding, Crash Turns Bride’s Vermilion Into Grief

Air India Flight AI-171 Crash: Newlywed Bhavik Maheshwari Among 241 Victims

Bhavik Maheshwari from Vadodara tragically lost his life in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash. Just two days prior, he had celebrated his court marriage. Out of the 242 people on board, only one survived the devastating accident. The tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, plunged hundreds of families into grief.

Among the victims was 26-year-old Bhavik Maheshwari from Vadodara. What makes his loss even more heartbreaking is that he had celebrated his court marriage just two days before the fatal incident. Bhavik Maheshwari, who had been working in London, had recently come back to India. Following his family’s wishes, he had a simple court marriage in Vadodara on June 10. The plan was to host a grand wedding celebration during his next visit to India. But no one imagined that this visit would be his last.

‘Goodbye forever!’

On June 12, Bhavik boarded a flight from Ahmedabad to London, with his newlywed wife and parents accompanying him from Vadodara to bid him farewell. In those final moments together, no one imagined that this parting would turn into a permanent goodbye. His father, Arjun Maheshwari, recalled their last conversation, just before takeoff. Bhavik had said: “Don’t worry papa, the flight is about to take off now.” But half an hour later everything changed.

The only son is no more in this world

After the tragic accident, the Maheshwari family is struggling to come to terms with the loss of their only son. Bhavik’s relatives from the Wadi area in Vadodara recall that just two days ago, their home was filled with joy and celebration following his marriage. Like every year, Bhavik had returned to India to spend some time with his loved ones, no one could have imagined it would be his last visit.

Bhavik’s family had encouraged him to get married this time and take his wife along to London later. Respecting their wishes, he tied the knot on June 10 in the presence of his loved ones. Relatives shared that his wife had accompanied him to the Ahmedabad airport to see him off, but tragedy struck before she could return home.

Out of the 242 passengers aboard the ill-fated flight, only Vishwas Kumar Ramesh from Britain survived, every other life on board was tragically lost. Among them was Bhavik Maheshwari, whose journey on that flight became his last. The Maheshwari family and the entire city of Vadodara are engulfed in grief. Just two days earlier, they had joyfully celebrated his wedding; today, the same hands that blessed his union are laying flowers before his photograph.