There Was Joy In The First Flight, They Were Going To London To Surprise Their Son, Ahmedabad Crash Took Away The Life Of The Elderly Couple

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Mahadev Pawar Promised His Ailing Brother a Visit After London, Was On His Way to Surprise His Son. Before boarding the ill-fated flight, Mahadev Pawar had reassured his ailing younger brother that he would visit him upon returning from London. He was traveling to London to surprise his younger son, who had no idea about his father’s arrival.

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: A Lifetime of Grief for Families Left Behind

The tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad has left countless families shattered with heartbreak that time may never heal. Among them was a couple flying for the first time in their lives, filled with hope and longing to reunite with their young son in London. But fate had other plans—the long-awaited meeting never happened, as the parents lost their lives before they could ever see their son again.

This is the heartbreaking story of the Pawar couple from Sangola. Mahadev and Ashatai Pawar, who worked in a cotton mill in Gujarat, lost their lives in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. The couple had set off for London on Wednesday to visit their younger son. It was the first flight of their lives, a journey they never imagined would end within moments of takeoff.

Had promised to meet his ailing brother

Just before boarding the flight, Mahadev Pawar called his ailing younger brother and gently said, “Take care of your health.” He reassured him that they would meet again soon, once he returned. But destiny had other plans. Bhau Pawar, who had undergone heart surgery just a month earlier, never got to see his brother again. Mahadev Pawar not only missed the chance to reunite with his sibling, but also never got to see his son one last time. For Mahadev and his wife Ashatai Pawar, this turned out to be their first, and tragically, their final, flight.

Mahadev Pawar, a resident of Hatid village in Sangola taluka, had called his younger brother, Bhau Pawar, assuring him, “I’ll take my medicines on time, and we’ll meet again once I return from London.” But destiny had other plans, that reunion never happened. Just a few days earlier, Mahadev and his wife had visited the village and spent time with their family.

The younger son was not aware

One of Mahadev Pawar’s sons works as a driver in Ahmedabad, while the younger son has recently started his own business in London. The Pawar couple had departed from Ahmedabad to London to surprise their younger son with a visit. Unaware of their travel plans, he had no idea they were coming.