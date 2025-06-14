‘Chhoti Si Baat Pe Divorce’: Salman Khan’s Comments On Marriage Go Viral From The Great Indian Kapil Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with a new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and joining him once again is Navjot Singh Sidhu, now a permanent guest. Ahead of its official premiere, a leaked video featuring Salman Khan—who is reportedly the first guest of the season—has gone viral, stirring conversations online.

Salman’s take on modern marriages and alimony

In the now-viral clip, Salman Khan can be seen donning a Being Human T-shirt and speaking candidly about the decline of tolerance in relationships. He remarked, “Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hai. Chhoti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur phir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai.”

(Earlier, people would make sacrifices for each other. Now even a leg over someone in sleep or snoring can lead to divorce. And after that, she also takes half the money.)

The lighthearted yet pointed observation sent the audience, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Sidhu into laughter, with many fans taking to social media to praise Salman’s honesty.

Internet backs Salman’s comments

Supporters flooded comment sections with messages like, “Megastar #SalmanKhan spitting facts,” and “He says it as it is—never tries to sound intellectual, but always makes sense.” The viral nature of the clip has added to the buzz surrounding the upcoming season.

Star-studded line-up for Season 2

Alongside Salman Khan, several high-profile guests are set to appear on the Netflix show, including cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, and Abhishek Sharma. The comedy cast includes fan-favourites like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. The show premieres on 21 June, and this season also opens the stage for fan participation.