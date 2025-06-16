Kushal Tandon Confirms Breakup With Shivangi Joshi, Deletes Post Soon After: ‘Not Together Anymore’

Actor Kushal Tandon, known for his role in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, has confirmed that he and co-star Shivangi Joshi are no longer together. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kushal wrote, “To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been 5 months so yes.” However, he deleted the post shortly after — but not before fans took screenshots and spread it widely online. The actors have also unfollowed each other on social media.

The timing of Kushal’s announcement has sparked backlash online, especially since it came just a day before Shivangi’s new show premieres. One fan commented, “How low do you have to be to post something like this before her big day? Absolutely shameful.” Another added, “He literally wished her success, and then drops this breakup bomb a day before her show? Classic PR move or something else?”

Still, some fans speculated whether the drama was staged. “Looks like a setup for a new on-screen ‘ship’. The industry knows how to create buzz,” one user wrote.

Interestingly, despite Kushal’s claim that they split in January 2025, Shivangi had wished him warmly on his birthday in March. “Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments… Lots of love,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Kushal and Shivangi had confirmed their relationship in October last year, with Kushal telling ETimes, “I’m definitely in love. We are taking it very slow.” The two had met and bonded on the sets of Barsatein, where their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into an off-screen romance.

Shivangi Joshi is now gearing up to star opposite Harshad Chopda in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, which premieres on Sony TV and Sony LIV on June 16.