Vijay Rupani’s Lucky Number 1206 Turned Unlucky With Air India Plane Crashing On 12/06: Read Deets Inside!!!

For decades, the number 1206 has been a recurring presence in many pivotal moments of Vijay Rupani’s journey, from the beginning of his political career to his term as Chief Minister. Rupani held the position of Gujarat’s Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was aboard the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, had long considered the number 1206 a symbol of good fortune. This number had marked several key milestones in his political journey, from his early days in politics to his time as chief minister. Whether it was the license plate on his first scooter or the official vehicle used during his tenure, 1206 always held a prominent place in his life.

June 12, 2025, tragically became the day of his death. He was traveling to London to reunite with his wife and daughter, but he never made it. The fatal crash took place on the same day. Vijay Rupani, who served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from August 2016 until his resignation in September 2021, had stepped down ahead of the 2022 state elections.

Rupani is the second former Chief Minister of Gujarat to lose his life in an air crash, following Balwantrai Mehta, who died in a similar incident in 1965, nearly sixty years ago. Images from his Rajkot residence showed parked vehicles still carrying the familiar 1206 registration number.

Those who knew Rupani recall him as a humble and grounded individual. “He was a tall neta, yes,” Speaking to the Times of India, neighbour Sanjay Mehta said. “But he lived like one of us. Always kind. Always ready to help. You’d never know he held such a big position. To us, he was Vijaybhai – our neighbour, friend.”

Gujarat BJP state president C.R. Patil described the incident as a “tremendous loss” for the party. Speaking to News18, he said, “Our leader and former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board that ill-fated flight. He lost his life in this tragic accident. May his soul rest in peace. The BJP family has suffered a significant loss.”

As reported by the Times of India, the former Chief Minister postponed his UK visit, originally scheduled for June 5 to 12, due to the Ludhiana West bypoll set for June 19. Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, took off from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM IST with 242 people on board, including 10 crew members. The airline confirmed that the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

Just moments after takeoff, the aircraft began to descend unexpectedly. Eyewitnesses recorded videos showing the jet flying at an unusually low altitude before it crashed into a residential section of a medical college. The plane struck a hostel block housing doctors and students, tearing through the dining hall.